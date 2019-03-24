Caleres (CAL) PT Set at $38.00 by Macquarie

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) has been given a $38.00 target price by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.63% from the company’s previous close.

CAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Caleres to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. Caleres has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $720.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $28,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caleres by 76.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 594,937 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Caleres by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 725,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 351,780 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $6,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,085,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,239,000 after purchasing an additional 205,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.