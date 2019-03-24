Bytecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.41 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, TradeOgre, Crex24 and cfinex. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $140.41 million and $111,050.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.01341066 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014652 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, cfinex, TradeOgre, Binance, Poloniex, Coindeal, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

