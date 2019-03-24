BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 613,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 113,649 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 242,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.32% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other BWX Technologies news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $293,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

