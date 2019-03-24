Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.79% of Burlington Stores worth $86,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $127.51 and a 12-month high of $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 4,159 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $619,316.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $3,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,919,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,891 shares of company stock valued at $15,609,779 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

