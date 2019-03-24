BUMO Price Tops $0.0512 on Major Exchanges (BU)

BUMO (CURRENCY:BU) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One BUMO coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00001275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, Bibox and CoinBene. BUMO has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.58 million worth of BUMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BUMO has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00372413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.01661093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00230574 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005156 BTC.

About BUMO

BUMO’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for BUMO is www.bumo.io . The Reddit community for BUMO is /r/BUMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUMO’s official Twitter account is @BUMOproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUMO Coin Trading

BUMO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Hotbit, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

