Bumi Resources Tbk PT (PBMRF) versus Hallador Energy (HNRG) Head-To-Head Survey

Bumi Resources Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bumi Resources Tbk PT alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bumi Resources Tbk PT and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumi Resources Tbk PT 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallador Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumi Resources Tbk PT and Hallador Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumi Resources Tbk PT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy $293.56 million 0.51 $7.62 million $0.25 19.92

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Bumi Resources Tbk PT.

Dividends

Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bumi Resources Tbk PT does not pay a dividend. Hallador Energy pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Hallador Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bumi Resources Tbk PT and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumi Resources Tbk PT N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy 2.58% 2.99% 1.45%

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Bumi Resources Tbk PT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumi Resources Tbk PT Company Profile

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, through its subsidiaries, engages in mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The Coal segment engages in the exploration, exploitation, and sale of coal deposits. The Services segment offers marketing and management services. The Oil and Gas segment explores for oil and gas properties. The Gold segment explores for gold properties. The company was formerly known as PT Bumi Modern Tbk. and changed its name to PT Bumi Resources Tbk in September 2000. PT Bumi Resources Tbk was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in South Jakarta, Indonesia.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in oil and gas exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumi Resources Tbk PT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumi Resources Tbk PT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.