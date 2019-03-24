BT Group (BTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.66).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BT Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

