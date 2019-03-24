BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of BLMT stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.86. BSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

In other BSB Bancorp news, COO Hal R. Tovin sold 9,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $340,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carroll M. Lowenstein, Jr. sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $59,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,597 shares of company stock worth $1,515,568. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

