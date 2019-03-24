BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,084 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after buying an additional 671,121 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $24,280,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Target by 33.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 754,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,522,000 after acquiring an additional 188,206 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Target by 749.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $5,986,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

