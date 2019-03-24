BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases New Stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,847,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,825,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,581,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,044,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,401,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Roger Fradin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 25,938 shares of company stock worth $531,174 over the last quarter.

REZI opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

