BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $240,000 Stake in Kellogg (K)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $5,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,762,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

