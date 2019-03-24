BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,593 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,190,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,086,000 after purchasing an additional 417,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,288,000 after purchasing an additional 652,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,288,000 after purchasing an additional 652,000 shares during the period. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 9,175,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,099,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $143.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.772 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

