Bruker (BRKR) Trading Down 5.1%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 971,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 691,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.53 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

