Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Stake Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,498,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $508.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.52 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $310,503.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

