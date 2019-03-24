Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 98,678 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,678 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 1,068.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

In related news, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,751. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,482,728.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,259.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,357 shares of company stock worth $3,705,792. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

