Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,854 Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Standex Int’l at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Standex Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,287,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,287,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $942.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.23). Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex Int’l currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Standex Int’l Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

