Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,117 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $535,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $535,905,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $219,921,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 754.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,770,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth $78,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPR opened at $20.41 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR) Stake Lowered by Cipher Capital LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/brookfield-property-reit-inc-bpr-stake-lowered-by-cipher-capital-lp.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.