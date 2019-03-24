Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 179 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $200.34 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

