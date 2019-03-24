Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $82,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 104,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $116.91 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $202.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

