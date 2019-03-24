Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Buys 1,020 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1,108.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 128,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 47.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

EBS opened at $48.33 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 27,725 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $1,631,061.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,968,741.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 14,565 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $846,372.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,287,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,113. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

