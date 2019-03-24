Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Acquires Shares of 535 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $153.93 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

