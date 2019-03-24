Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Target Price at $24.61

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HR.UN shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 4,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$104,434.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$645,333.20. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.27, for a total transaction of C$87,363.83. Insiders have sold a total of 47,299 shares of company stock worth $1,085,943 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$23.26. 343,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,487. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$19.74 and a twelve month high of C$23.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.7 billion at December 31, 2018. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 42 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.