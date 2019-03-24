Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Target Price at $35.34

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.34 ($41.09).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €28.56 ($33.21). 3,377,918 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.