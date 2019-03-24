Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Price Target at $78.67

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.67.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.66 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.13. 34,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.12. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

