Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Target Price at $53.63

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

NYSE:BAH opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

In other news, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $726,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,625 shares of company stock worth $5,106,885. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

