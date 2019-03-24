Brokerages Set Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Target Price at $3.00

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ASNA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Shares of ASNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Ascena Retail Group has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.