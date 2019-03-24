Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (GLW) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Corning reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

GLW opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Corning has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,132,358.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,795,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 54,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.