Brokerages Anticipate Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.30). Weight Watchers International posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weight Watchers International.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sidoti reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $99.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Weight Watchers International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 2,321,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,514. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

