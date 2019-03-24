Brokerages Anticipate Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report $220,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the highest is $260,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 million to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.50 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $8.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTX shares. ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $16.00 target price on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $4.26 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Onconova Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.