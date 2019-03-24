Brokerages Anticipate Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s earnings. Greenhill & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.55 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 45.03%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $836,894.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,072.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 332,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 332,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 149,135 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 125,872 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 267,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.77. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.