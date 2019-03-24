Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.48 Million

Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce sales of $304.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.10 million and the highest is $310.60 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $295.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $55.59.

In other Franklin Electric news, Director Thomas R. Verhage sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $78,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $706,639. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,313,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,313,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,385 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,871,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

