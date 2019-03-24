Bristow Group (BRS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristow Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th.
BRS stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $18.91.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial aviation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe Caspian, Africa, America, and Asia Pacific. Its services include helicopter search and rescue, helicopter sales, aircraft maintenance and modifications, transport of personnel for oil and gas company, engineering training, and unmanned aerial vehicle inspection.
Recommended Story: QQQ ETF
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.