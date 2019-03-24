Bristow Group (BRS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristow Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

BRS stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $18.91.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $331.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristow Group will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial aviation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe Caspian, Africa, America, and Asia Pacific. Its services include helicopter search and rescue, helicopter sales, aircraft maintenance and modifications, transport of personnel for oil and gas company, engineering training, and unmanned aerial vehicle inspection.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.