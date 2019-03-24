Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,117,428,000 after buying an additional 4,195,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,954,000 after buying an additional 1,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,689,000 after buying an additional 8,814,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,530,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,860,000 after buying an additional 596,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.30 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,622,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $851,466.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,138 shares of company stock worth $14,316,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

