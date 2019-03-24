Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,117,428,000 after buying an additional 4,195,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,954,000 after buying an additional 1,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,689,000 after buying an additional 8,814,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,530,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,860,000 after buying an additional 596,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BSX opened at $37.30 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.
In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,622,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $851,466.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,138 shares of company stock worth $14,316,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
