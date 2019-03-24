Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,528,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,912,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after buying an additional 327,783 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,361,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after buying an additional 274,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

