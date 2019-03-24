Brinker Capital Inc. Has $786,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,458,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $210,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $168,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,900,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,716,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $232,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $122.48. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

