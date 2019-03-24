Brinker Capital Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 465,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,839 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ServiceNow to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.74.

NOW stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.05, a PEG ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.44. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $251.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.08, for a total transaction of $22,008,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $306,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,929 shares of company stock worth $52,981,438. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

