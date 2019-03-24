Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 119,183 Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 119,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $29.04 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

