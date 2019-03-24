Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,883,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,096 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Noble Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NYSE:NBL opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.17 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-has-3-58-million-position-in-noble-energy-inc-nbl.html.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.