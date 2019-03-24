Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 517.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,078 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 57.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 121.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 472,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

