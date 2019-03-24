Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,271 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 146,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,849,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after buying an additional 333,387 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 75,864 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.46. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 15.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Kearny Financial news, CEO Craig Montanaro sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $97,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,289 shares of company stock worth $213,730. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-kearny-financial-corp-krny.html.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.