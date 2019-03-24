Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,433 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Larson sold 62,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $1,838,571.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,971. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYD stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/boyd-gaming-co-byd-shares-sold-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.