Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Position Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,130 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,120,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,382,000 after buying an additional 274,895 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,322,000 after purchasing an additional 943,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,197,000 after purchasing an additional 326,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,572,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,577,000 after purchasing an additional 102,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,894,000 after purchasing an additional 186,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NYSE BXP opened at $131.51 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

