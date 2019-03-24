Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $122.26 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.23. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 120.22%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $8,464,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $22,089,950. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/bokf-na-lowers-holdings-in-sarepta-therapeutics-inc-srpt.html.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.