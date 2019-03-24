Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $122.26 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.
In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $8,464,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $22,089,950. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sarepta Therapeutics Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.