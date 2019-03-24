Bokf Na Invests $243,000 in Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Stock

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth $584,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth $359,154,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth $214,734,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth $91,357,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth $77,536,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary D. Watkins sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Raymond sold 46,386,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $487,983,160.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Tallgrass Energy Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

