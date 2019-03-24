Bokf Na Invests $229,000 in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Stock

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $210,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of GBX opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

