Bokf Na Has $273,000 Stake in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in HCP were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 317.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,962,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,146,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,425,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,646 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 212.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 935,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,236,000 after acquiring an additional 821,285 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCP opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.46. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on HCP in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

