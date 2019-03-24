Bodhi Price Reaches $0.0302 (BOT)

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Bodhi token can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Cobinhood and LBank. In the last week, Bodhi has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Bodhi has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $41,147.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bodhi Profile

Bodhi’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke

Buying and Selling Bodhi

Bodhi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

