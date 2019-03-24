Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,629 Altria Group Inc (MO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,556.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MO opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

