bluebird bio (BLUE) Trading Down 6.1%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.14 and last traded at $146.64. 522,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 555,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Svb Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.91 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.64.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,018.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nick Leschly sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $837,981.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,302.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $751,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,744. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

