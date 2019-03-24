BLAST Price Reaches $0.0009 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. BLAST has a market cap of $41,188.00 and $92.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027954 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000921 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,675,639 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

